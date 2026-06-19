Roby Homer Ties Game in the Eighth, Aigles Shock Miners in the Ninth to Take Series

Published on June 18, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







The Sussex County Miners (15-19) dropped a tough one at Skylands Stadium on Thursday night, falling 6-3 to the Trois-Rivières Aigles (10-24) after a ninth inning surge by the Aigles which proved to be the difference.

The Aigles struck first with a two run second inning, but the Miners were able to respond in the bottom of the inning cutting the deficit to 2-1 off a sac fly RBI from Berkey. Trois-Rivières would strike again in the top of the 4th with a solo shot by Connor Hicks.

From there, both starting pitchers would settle into the game and neither team were able to generate consistent momentum through the middle innings. Miners would tie the game late in the bottom of the 8th off of a Sean Roby Jr. 2-run home run which energized the Miners' faithful heading into the final inning.

Parker Primeaux came in to relieve Garcia in the top of the 9th for the Miners, which started with a walk and two quick outs. However, the Aigles then mounted a two out rally, with doubles from both Rodriguez and Montes, which turned the game upside down for the Miners, allowing 3 runs with two outs.

Sussex County's offense showed flashes of promise with seven hits, but they struggled to consistently string together hits to break through against the Aigles pitching, leaving runners on base at crucial moments. mostly due to Gollert's beautiful performance on the mound, the Aigles once again stifled the red hot bats of the Miners.

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With the loss, Sussex County moves to last place in the Atlantic East Division, but will look to bounce back quickly as the homestand continues tomorrow against a familiar rival, the Down East Bird Dawgs, at 6:35 P.M. Tune in tomorrow night on HomeTeam Network or listen to the live Miners Radio Network Broadcast on Mixlr.com/scminers

Please visit sussexcountyminers.com for tickets, news, and updates. Follow the Miners on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube.







Frontier League Stories from June 18, 2026

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