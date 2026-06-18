Boomers Tally Home Sweep of Florence

Published on June 18, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored in five different innings to polish off a three-game sweep of the Florence Y'Alls, claiming an 8-4 victory at Wintrust Field on Thursday afternoon.

The Boomers grabbed the lead early, scoring in the bottom of the first. Alec Craig and Myles Beale opened the game with singles before Anthony Calarco drove home Craig with a fielder's choice. Schaumburg has scored in the first in 15 of the 18 games at Wintrust Field this season. Florence scored twice in the top of the second to grab their lone lead at 2-1. Schaumburg responded with three runs in the bottom of the second to seize control. All three runs came with two outs as Beale tallied a two-run double and Calarco followed with an RBI single. Florence twice drew within three runs but Craig knocked home an insurance tally in the eighth.

Buddie Pindel tossed five innings to earn his third win of the season. Tanner Shears, Holland Townes, Wyatt Cameron and Caleb Riedel all threw scoreless innings to finish out the win. The Boomers, who finished with 12 hits in the game, own a 15-3 record at Wintrust Field this season. Eight players reached base in the win with seven logging a hit. Beale led the way with three hits and four RBIs. Kellum Clark also finished with three hits while Craig notched two.

The Boomers (18-18) will welcome in the Windy City ThunderBolts on Friday night for the first meeting of the season between the two teams. The contest kicks off a weekend of fun with a Calarco Brothers bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,500 fans presented by Move Better Illinois: Powered by the Illinois Physical Therapy Association. The game will also feature postgame fireworks. RHP Derek Salata (3-2, 3.76) is slated to start for the Boomers. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from June 18, 2026

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