Florence Swept in Schaumburg

Published on June 18, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (20-16) dropped 8-4 to Schaumburg on Thursday afternoon to be swept for the second time this season.

Evan Webster took the hill for Florence, hoping to rebound from a tough outing in Gateway last week. Unfortunately, Webster was met with more of the same and turned in another rough showing. Webster was battered for seven runs on a season-high 11 hits in his third loss of the season.

Down 1-0 in the second, Milo Rushford scored two on a single to take a 2-1 lead. Webster had coughed up the lead immediately, and Florence was chasing the rest of the way.

Brendan Bobo uncorked a missile to right field in the fourth for his ninth homer of the season to bring the deficit down to 6-3. In the fifth, Jackson Tucker ripped a triple with two outs and was brought home on an RBI single from Hank Zeisler to make it 7-4.

Ahmad Harajli tossed a scoreless inning of relief in his first appearance back from the IL. Travis Phelps came on for just .1 innings and surrendered a run. Aidan McEvoy closed out the game with 1.2 scoreless innings and notched two strikeouts.

The offense really slipped in the sixth when they loaded the bases with just one away and couldn't push anything across. The Y'alls were bodied by the Schaumburg bullpen all series and failed to score against them in games one and three.

Florence heads to Joliet to open a three-game set with the Slammers over the weekend. Florence's RHP Zac Westcott takes the hill against his former team. First pitch on Friday is set for 7:35 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from June 18, 2026

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