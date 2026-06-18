Bullpen Bombarded in Series Loss

Published on June 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (20-15) dropped the three-game series to Schaumburg with a 15-7 loss on Wednesday night.

Jonaiker Villalobos grabbed the ball for the Y'alls and made history with his 73rd career start in Florence Franchise history, a new record. Villalobos kept a Schaumburg offense that belted three homers yesterday at bay, allowing just three runs on five hits across five complete frames. Villalobos left the game after the fifth inning with a 4-3 lead, but ended with a no-decision.

Florence got on the board in the fourth inning, using five consecutive hits to plate four runs and take a 4-1 lead. Hank Zeisler roped a two-run single to give Florence the lead, but the hit meant much more than just two runs. The knock drove in the 192nd RBI of Zeisler's career, breaking the record and making him the Florence all-time franchise leader in runs batted in. Brendan Bobo added a two-run double to take a 4-1 lead.

Max Whitesell was the first out of the pen and pitched a scoreless sixth inning, while stranding two runners on. Chase Hopewell took over in the seventh, trying to protect a 4-3 lead. The former Phillies farmhand was tagged for six runs on four hits and three walks, while only getting two outs.

Down 9-4 in the eighth, Zade Richardson blasted a two-run homer to centerfield to give Florence some life. Brett Blomquist and Kyle Harbison followed with singles, and Jackson Tucker brought home one with an RBI single to make it 9-7. Florence unfortunately stranded the bases loaded in a huge missed opportunity.

Dillon Chapa finished the seventh, coming in for Hopewell, and tried to compete in the eighth but couldn't get an out. Schaumburg torched the rookie for five more runs on four hits, and he left down 14-7. Logan Jones finished the inning, surrendering another run in his Florence debut to fall 15-7.

Florence and Schaumburg finish off the three-game series tomorrow afternoon. LHP Evan Webster takes the hill for Florence to oppose Schaumburg's RHP Buddie Pindel. First pitch is set for 1:00 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from June 17, 2026

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