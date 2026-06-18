Bash Brothers Brocato and Czech Bash Washington to 7th in a Row

Published on June 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - In the midst of a red-hot June and Frontier League-leading win streak, the Wild Things won their seventh in a row and won its 10th series of the season with a 6-5 win over the Mississippi Mud Monsters.

Righty Michael O'Hanlon got the start for the Wild Things in a spot-start role. In his third game since joining Washington midseason as a part of a prior trade and in his first career start, O'Hanlon went four innings, notching two strikeouts and allowing five hits for two earned runs.

Mississippi was first to light up the scoreboard, turning a second-inning leadoff triple for the first hit of the game to the first scored run. That 1-0 lead only stood for an inning, when designated hitter Andrew Czech flipped the script with a pair of RBI in favor of Washington with the 96th long ball of his Frontier League career.

That lead lasted just as briefly, as the Mud Monsters responded with a trio of singles in the fourth frame to tie things up at 2-2 before Washington ended the jam with a double play orchestrated by right fielder Caleb Ketchup.

Righty Jack Brodsky picked up in the fifth inning for Washington in relief and kept it steady, only facing real traffic in the sixth inning, which he left unscathed. An inning earlier, the Wild Things regained the lead in the home half, 4-2, with catcher Isaias Quiroz's double leading the action, followed by RBI by both middle infielders, second baseman Antonio Monroy and shortstop Connor Peek.

Lefty Michael Foltz Jr. worked a scoreless seventh for Washington and turned it over to righty Chad Coles, who allowed a two-run home run in the eighth to tie the ball game.

With the game deadlocked for the first time since the fourth inning, left fielder Anthony Brocato hit a two-run, 456-foot, no-doubt home run to left field, the 99th of his Frontier League career. Brocato now sits one dinger shy of tying Stephen Holdren for the second-most home runs in league history. Ten days since his last appearance, Landon Ginn closed things out for Washington, allowing a solo home run for his only blemish on the day. With the outing, the righty improved to 2-for-2 in save opportunities this season.

Action resumes at EQT Park tomorrow with lefty Zander Sechrist scheduled on the bump to take on righty Jackson Smith for Washington's attempt at the sweep. First pitch is scheduled for 7.05 p.m. Thursday, with gates opening an hour earlier.

The series finale will be Kickin' It Country, presented by Twisted Tea and Thirsty Thursday, presented by the Molson Coors Beverage Company, with the Coors Light Brew Crew, a program that provides a free ticket to fans aged 21-39. All fans can enjoy $1 Coors Light drafts responsibly.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.