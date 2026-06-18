ValleyCats Win on Clutch Jobert Homer
Published on June 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
The ValleyCats turned the table on the Atlantic North Division-leading Québec Capitales when Brayden Jobert crushed his fourth homer of the season, in the clutchest of spots, in the top of the ninth as Tri-City picked up a 13-12 win on June 17. Tri-City scored six runs in its final three at-bats to get the win.
Kai Moody and Jake Reinisch both had two run home runs in the top of the third for Tri-City (13-20). Dylan Broderick was 2-for-3 with two walks and three RBI.
Parker Coddou, who walked three times, stole two more bases to push his season total to a perfect, 14-for-14, as he scored twice.
Tri-City used almost its entire position roster as 14 ValleyCats position players entered the game.
Adam Maher, Everette Harris (in his ValleyCats debut), Noah Estrealla, and Chad Gartland (also in his ValleyCats debut) struck out seven to get the win.
Nicolas Deschamps was 3-for-3 with a home run for Quebec.
The series finale is set for tomorrow night with a 6:50 scheduled first pitch.
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