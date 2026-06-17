Fauci Shuts Down Titans, Rubber Game Tomorrow

Published on June 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans outfielder Chris Davis on base

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans outfielder Chris Davis on base(Ottawa Titans)

Paterson, NJ - The Ottawa Titans (20-14) had their five-game win streak come to a close in a 5-1 loss to the New Jersey Jackals (15-19) on Wednesday, as Jackals right-hander Sonny Fauci (win, 3-2) shined with 12 strikeouts over six scoreless innings.

The Jackals scored early against right-hander Ky Hampton (loss, 1-1) and did not look back. With two in scoring position, Christian Hall poked a two-run single to right-centre, scoring Gustavo Sosa and Felix Stevens to put the home side up 2-0.

Against Fauci, who gave the Titans trouble in 2025, the offence in the middle game had two on with less than two outs over the first pair of frames. Managing to get out of trouble, Fauci dominated for 12 strikeouts across six scoreless innings, allowing two hits, hitting two, and walking two.

Martin Figueroa homered to centre in the fourth before an RBI single from Anuedis Mordan in the fifth put the game out of reach.

In his third start of the year, Hampton went five, allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits, walking three, and striking out four.

Daniel McElveny broke the shutout bid with a solo homer to right-centre in the seventh against Joe Joe Rodriguez, making it a 4-1 game. For the second time this season, McElveny has left the yard in back-to-back games, and now has four homers this year.

Michael Vilchez allowed one run on an eighth-inning Mordan solo shot across three innings out of the bullpen. In his second outing of the year, Vilchez fanned five, allowing just one hit, hitting one, and walking two.

Mark Hernandez picked up his first multi-hit effort of the season, while Jackson Lyon singled and walked.

The Ottawa Titans end a three-game series with the New Jersey Jackals on Thursday morning at 10:35 a.m. at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, New Jersey. Starting Friday, the Ottawa Titans come home for Father's Day weekend to face Québec. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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