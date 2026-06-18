Otters, Crushers Middle Game Suspended Due to Rain

Published on June 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Due to inclement weather in Avon Wednesday night, the Evansville Otters' series middle game at Lake Erie has been suspended in the top of the fifth inning, tied at 5-5.

The Crushers got things started quickly in the first with five runs on eight hits.

Evansville answered immediately with three runs in the top of the second. They followed three-straight one-out walks with a Jon Ponder two-run double and RBI groundout from Amani Jones.

The game leveled at 5-5 in the third when the Otters scored a pair on an RBI double from Marcos Gonzalez and a sacrifice fly RBI off the bat of LG Castillo.

In the top of the fifth, Evansville quickly got started with back-to-back singles from Logan Brown and Blake Robertson before action was paused due to rain. After about 20 minutes of delay time, the game was suspended.

The two sides will now resume this contest tomorrow afternoon at 4:00 p.m. CT and play a 7-inning series finale approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the suspended game.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from June 17, 2026

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