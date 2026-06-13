Big Seventh Leads Otters to Series Opening Win

Published on June 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (19-11) took advantage of a seven-run inning to comfortably win the first game of the series against the Schaumburg Boomers (15-16) on Friday night, 8-1.

Garret Simpson put together his best start of the season, throwing six scoreless innings while escaping a few jams to keep the Boomers off the board.

Buddie Pindel was dueling with him throughout the first six innings, an RBI single from Blake Robertson in the second inning being the only run scored from either team heading to stretch time.

The Otters turned it from a close game to a blowout in the bottom of the seventh.

After Sam Linscott walked to leadoff the frame, a Will Prater error advanced both runners to second and third. LG Castillo singled in Linscott before a walk forced Pindel out of the game.

T.J. Salvaggio hit a grounder that was bobbled at third by Prater, his second error of the inning, bringing in Marcos Gonzalez. Jon Ponder had the big swing, hitting a double all the way to the wall in left-center field, scoring all three runners and giving the Otters a 6-0 lead.

Three batters later, Logan Brown sent a pitch over the right-field wall for a two-run home run, his third of the season. A seven-run seventh inning had the Otters up by eight in the blink of an eye.

Schaumburg would get one run in the eighth on an RBI groundout by Myles Beale, but the bullpen closed it out. Nolan Thebiay struck out the side in the ninth to give Evansville the win.

The Otters are eight games over .500 for the first time this season and move to 13-3 at home. Schaumburg falls under .500 at 15-16 and falls to 3-13 on the road.

The Otters will try to win another series at home tomorrow against the Boomers, first pitch comes home at 6:35 p.m. CT at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.







Frontier League Stories from June 12, 2026

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