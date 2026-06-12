Miners Put up Football Score in Second Win at Bird Dawgs

Published on June 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







In the middle of a baseball season, the offense could appear dry in some outings. However, that was not the case for the Sussex County Miners in their 19-3 win over the Down East Bird Dawgs this afternoon.

The first two innings were the exact opposite. A pitchers duel took place in North Carolina, and both guys looked solid, at least to start. For the Bird Dawgs, Axel Andueza was on the bump. He lasted 4.2 innings, because the troubles started in the third. Andueza finished with 10 hits, 8 earned runs, 2 walks, and 5 strikeouts.

On the other side, Jordan Sesar got the ball for the Miners, and he was nothing short of phenomenal. The righty threw five innings of work, and even though he allowed eight batters on base, he only gave up one run. Jacob Widener pitched the sixth and seventh, and Dalton Fowler and Jorge Garcia took the eighth and ninth.

The plate was more impressive than the mound, excluding the first two innings. The Miners scored eight runs in innings three, four, and five. Sussex County stroked six doubles in that timeframe. Hunter D'Amato had two of the six, and would finish the game with three of his own. Haiden Walters had a bases clearing double in the fifth, good enough for three of his six RBI's on the day.

The scoring did not stop there. Makhi Backstrom launched a solo home run in the seventh inning, and The Miners tallied three more doubles in the following frame. Keenan Taylor had the first one after his second inning triple, which allowed Dean Ferrara to bring him home with the second. D'Amato capped off his three double day with the final one of the six-run eighth inning.

Twenty hits later, Sussex County beat Down East by a sixteen run margin. At this point in the season, the victory marks the highest scoring win for the Miners, along with the biggest gap between tallies.

With the win along with loses from New York and New Jersey, the Miners gained a game on all three Atlantic East Division opponents.

Sussex County has three more games this weekend in North Carolina, a rare six game series in the Frontier League. The following week, The Miners return to Augusta for a nine game homestand, kicked off with The Aigles on Tuesday. Until then, Sussex County has unfinished business to attend to against the southernmost team in the Frontier League.

Tomorrow's first pitch is set for 6:50 PM, tune into Hometeam Network, or listen on The Miners Radio Network on Mixlr.







Frontier League Stories from June 12, 2026

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