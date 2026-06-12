Reed, Sanders Log Best Games as Pros in 8-1 Loss to Joliet

Published on June 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, MISS. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters (11-19) were limited to one run Thursday evening as the Joliet Slammers (12-17) rolled to an 8-1 victory at Trustmark Park.

For the third straight night, Mississippi found itself trailing in the first inning. A leadoff single by Ian Battipaglia set the tone before Patrick Ward doubled him home for the game's first run.

Later in the inning, after Ward advanced to third, Blake Berry lifted a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0 Joliet. Art Joven got the start for Mississippi and settled in after the early damage, holding the Slammers scoreless over the next four innings.

Mississippi squandered a bases-loaded opportunity in the bottom of the third after back-to-back one-out doubles by Brayland Skinner and Kasten Furr were followed by a walk to Kyle Booker.

Joliet starter Blane Zeplin, making just his second professional appearance, worked out of the jam by recording the final two outs of the inning and preserving the 2-0 advantage.

Zeplin continued to keep the Mud Monsters off balance, but Mississippi broke through in the bottom of the fourth.

Andrew Semo worked a leadoff walk and, with two outs, Vantrel Reed lined an RBI single back up the middle to score Semo and cut the deficit to 2-1.

The score remained unchanged until the top of the sixth when Joliet broke the game open. Joven issued a walk and allowed back-to-back singles to begin the inning, with the second hit bringing home a run to make it 3-1.

The southpaw recorded his fifth strikeout of the evening before manager Jay Pecci turned to Connor Langrell out of the bullpen.

Langrell inherited two runners from Joven and allowed a single to the first batter he faced, loading the bases.

Both runners left on by Joven came around to score on a two-run single by Braylin Marine, extending the Joliet lead to 5-1.

The first runner allowed by Langrell later scored on an RBI single by Spencer Rich to make it 6-1. Langrell limited further damage by inducing an inning-ending double play off the bat of Billy Sullivan.

The right-hander returned for the seventh and tossed a scoreless 1-2-3 inning.

Tristan House took over in the eighth and recorded the first out before a walk, single and hit-by-pitch loaded the bases.

Rich delivered again for Joliet, lining a two-run single to increase the lead to 8-1.

Brayden Sanders received his first professional call out of the Mud Monsters bullpen in the ninth inning. The right-hander, who was pitching for the University of Memphis just weeks ago, retired the Slammers in order and struck out the final two batters he faced.

In their final trip to the plate, Slater Schield singled to begin the inning before a double-play groundball erased the first two baserunners.

Reed followed with his second hit of the night, recording the first multi-hit game of his professional career. Skinner added a single to put two runners aboard, but Joliet reliever Harrison Dubois recorded the final out to secure the victory.

The Mud Monsters continue their six-game series against the Slammers tomorrow evening. Right-hander Jackson Smith (2-0, 5.40) gets the start for Mississippi while Joliet counters with left-hander Gunnar Kines (2-1, 4.36). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

It is Salute to Soccer Fireworks Friday presented by Fox 40 and Pepsi. The first 500 fans through the gates will have their choice of pink or green bucket hats presented by Pepsi in celebration of the upcoming World Cup. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. CT.







Frontier League Stories from June 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.