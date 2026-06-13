Late Heroics Save Win for Thunderbolts

Published on June 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - Victor Cerny hit a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to back up a strong start from Dante Maietta as the Thunderbolts defeated the Lake Erie Crushers 4-3 at Ozinga Field Friday night.

The Bolts (13-16) got off to a strong offensive start, scoring three runs on four hits in the bottom of the second inning. Justin Fogel started the rally with a leadoff double. He advanced on a groundout and scored on a James Dunlap base hit. Josue Urdaneta hit a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0 and a wild pitch scored another run to put the Bolts ahead by three.

The score remained 3-0 while Maietta was on the mound. He worked into trouble a few times on walks, but allowed only one hit over the first five innings to keep the Crushers (14-17) scoreless.

In the sixth, the leadoff batter walked, chasing Maietta from the game. Zach Cameron entered and walked the first batter he faced as well. An RBI double from Garret Pike snapped the shutout and a wild pitch made it 3-2, but Cameron got the last two outs to end the threat.

Lake Erie tied the score on a pinch hit single from Sebastian Alexander in the top of the eighth but the Bolts were quick to respond. Carlos Pena hit a leadoff single in the bottom of the inning and Cerny came through with the game-winning hit.

Justin Lovell (2-1) picked up the win for the Bolts and Brandyn Sittinger (4-1) took the loss. Carter Delaney tossed a perfect ninth for the save.

The series continues on Saturday night, Bluey Night at Ozinga Field featuring postgame fireworks. On the field, Tyler Wehrle (1-1, 4.50) gets the start for the Bolts against Lake Erie's Brandon Scot (0-3, 5.40). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 CDT and broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 12, 2026

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