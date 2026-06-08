ThunderBolts Drop Rain-Shortened Game in Joliet
Published on June 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers scored four runs in the first inning and, after two rain delays totaling more than two hours, held on to beat the ThunderBolts 4-2 at Slammers Stadium Sunday afternoon.
Before the rain, Joliet (10-16) got off to a hot start. Their first seven batters reached base on five walks, a single and a double, as they built a big early lead. Four runs scored in the first inning but Liam Hohenstein came out of the bullpen and settled the game down after the first delay.
In his professional debut, Hohenstein worked 4.1 shutout innings, keeping the ThunderBolts (12-15) in the game.
They tightened it up in the fourth inning. Jared Beebe hit a leadoff single and Daryl Ruiz followed with a two-run homer, his third longball in the last four games.
The Ruiz homer turned out to be the Bolts' last hit as Joliet starter Ryan Daly and reliever Donavan Smith combined to throw the last three innings scoreless before it started to rain again in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs and Joliet batting, play was called for the last time. After a delay of just under an hour, the game was ruled official.
Daly (3-1) allowed two runs in five innings for the win and Francis Ferguson (1-3) allowed four runs in 0.1 innings to take the loss.
The ThunderBolts return home on Wednesday to begin a five-game home stand. AJ Campbell (4-0, 2.25) gets the start for the Bolts in game one of their two-game series against the Washington Wild Things. SecureOne Security Services presents Military Appreciation Night at Ozinga Field and it's also Senior Night and Karaoke Night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 CDT and broadcast information is located at wcthunderbolts.com.
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