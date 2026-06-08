Wild Things Take Rubber Game, Czech Sets Franchise RBI Record, Anderson Earns First Pro W

Published on June 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. (June 7) - The Washington Wild Things earned an 8-4 victory over the Florence Y'alls in Sunday's seven-inning series finale. Andrew Czech became the franchise's all-time RBI leader with a run-scoring fielder's choice in the fifth inning, while Colton Anderson secured his first professional win as Washington claimed the rubber game and the series.

Washington scored three times in the second inning after its first two batters reached via a free pass and advanced a base on an error during a pickoff attempt to set up second and third with no outs. Kyle Edwards drove in Caleb Ketchup on a sacrifice fly to right field, and a batter later, Isaias Quiroz belted a double to drive in Cole Fowler from second base. Connor Peek then drove in Quiroz with an RBI double of his own.

In the third inning, Ketchup doubled with one out and came around to score one batter later when Fowler lined a base hit to right field, giving Washington a 4-0 lead. The Wild Things had the bases loaded twice in the fourth inning but were only able to score once when Ketchup worked a bases-juiced walk to bring home Antonio Monroy.

After battling through four scoreless but laborious innings, Colt Anderson finally ran into more trouble than he could handle in the fifth. Florence put runners on first and second with one out and plated its first run of the game on an RBI single. Washington then turned to Jack Brodsky out of the bullpen, and the Y'alls quickly capitalized on a three-run home run by Brendan Bobo to cut the Wild Things' lead to 5-4.

Washington scored for its fourth-straight inning in the fifth frame, benefitting from four Florence walks. Monroy had the last of those four walks, which scored Edwards from third. A batter later Brocato hit a single, and following that Andrew Czech reached on a fielder's choice that scored Peek.

The RBI fielder's choice by Czech gave him 316 career RBI with the Wild Things, moving him past Hector Roa to set a new franchise record. Czech now stands alone as Washington's all-time leader in RBI, walks, home runs and doubles.

Anderson worked 4.1 innings as the Wild Things starter, allowing seven hits, three runs, and fanning six batters en route to his first professional victory. Jack Brodsky picked up a hold and Landon Ginn finished the game, working two scoreless for Washington out of the pen. He had three strikeouts.

The Wild Things will return to action at Windy City for a two-game set starting on Wednesday (June 10), before returning home to EQT Park on Friday (June 12) for another six-game homestand.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 7, 2026

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