Wild Things and Y'alls Try, Game Suspended in Six

Published on June 6, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, PA - Tonight's game between the Wild Things and the Y'alls has been suspended due to rain that put the game in a delay in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Florence Y'alls lead 1-0 after a Hank Zeisler solo homer in the top of the inning, which is why the game is suspended and not final, because the Y'alls had an extra turn at the plate Washington had not completed.

The game will be resumed at 4:05 p.m. tomorrow, Sunday, June 7, and be followed by a seven-inning second game for the originally scheduled contest. It will pick up with Antonio Monroy at the plate in a 1-1 count with two outs and the bases empty.

Fans with tickets for tonight's game can exchange them for any future 2026 Wild Things home game, subject to availability, including tomorrow's game. There will be no changes to tomorrow's slate, with gates still scheduled to open at 3 p.m. with character appearances, the kids giveaway and a Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by UPMC-GoHealth Urgent Care. It's Superhero Night presented by CHROME FCU and the first 500 kids will take home a Wild Things jersey thanks to CHROME FCU as they come into the ballpark.

Saturday's jersey auction, presented by 84 Lumber and benefitting the USO, closed at 9:30 p.m. The winners will be able to pick up their signed jersey starting tomorrow or can have the jerseys signed and shipped to them.

For now, pour another drink. Get ready for an extended session of going WILD Sunday at EQT Park.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 6, 2026

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