Bird Dawgs Fall, 6-5, After Rain Delay Disrupts Moreno's Dominant Outing
Published on June 6, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
POMONA, NY - A two-hour rain delay cut short a dominant outing from Jose Moreno and shifted the momentum squarely to New York's favor, as Fritz Guenther's three-run homer in the seventh inning proved to be the difference in a 6-5 Boulders victory at Clover Stadium Saturday night, dropping the Bird Dawgs to 12-14 and setting up a must-win series finale Sunday.
Down East grabbed an early 3-0 lead in the second as Trotter Harlan singled in a run and Tyler Blaum followed with a two-run double. Moreno was electric through three innings, allowing just one hit and no runs while striking out four on just 43 pitches before a two-hour rain delay ended his night.
New York crept back into the game in the fifth when Kyle Hess was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded before Jack Scanlon tied it with a two-run homer in the sixth to make it 3-3.
Blaum scored on an error in the seventh to put Down East back in front 4-3, but Guenther answered with a three-run shot to give the Boulders a 6-4 advantage.
The Bird Dawgs made it interesting in the ninth when Trey Law singled in a run to cut the deficit to 6-5, but Down East left the tying run on base to end the game.
Zac Flontek (2-1) took the loss in relief of Moreno, allowing five runs on two home runs with five strikeouts and three walks.
Garrett Cooper started for New York, allowing three runs on five hits over 3Ã¢..." innings before the delay. Ethan Bradford (3-1) earned the win, retiring the only batter he faced.
The Bird Dawgs (12-14) look to avoid the sweep Sunday, June 7, at 1 p.m. ET at Clover Stadium.
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