Miners Game vs Jackals Postponed; Doubleheader to Follow Tomorrow
Published on June 6, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Sussex County Miners News Release
The Saturday, June 6, game between the Sussex County Miners and the New Jersey Jackals has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, June 7, at Skylands Stadium. First pitch is set for 11:30 a.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. Game two will commence approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one.
Watch all Miners games live on HomeTeam Network and listen to the live Miners Radio Network broadcast on Mixlr.
Tickets for the Saturday, June 6, game can be exchanged for any remaining 2026 regular season home game (excluding July 3 and July 4).
To exchange your tickets, please call the Skylands Stadium box office at 973.383.7644 or visit the box office in person on any game day.
Frontier League Stories from June 6, 2026
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