Otters Use Team Effort to Win Matinee Middle Game

Published on June 6, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (15-9) used a full-team effort to win the middle game of the series against the Schaumburg Boomers (13-13) on Saturday afternoon, 6-4.

Garret Simpson got the start for Evansville against Buddie Pindel for Schaumburg.

Schaumburg scored in the first inning on an RBI groundout. The Otters would get an RBI groundout of their own from J.J. Cruz to tie the game at one in the second frame.

Blake Robertson would give Evansville the lead in the third inning with a single that brought in Amani Jones. Marcos Gonzalez extended the lead a few pitches later with a double that brought in Dennis Pierce.

The Otters made it 4-1 in the fourth inning on a Jon Ponder RBI single. Meanwhile on the bump, Simpson threw three straight 1-2-3 innings and retired eleven straight Boomers.

Schaumburg's bats woke up in the fifth inning. Cole Turney led off the frame with a solo home run. Four batters later, Alec Craig and Kyle Fitzgerald hit back-to-back RBI singles to tie the game at four.

It wasn't until the seventh that the Otters would get the lead back. With Jones on third, Wyatt Cameron threw a wild pitch that got past Alex Calarco and drove in the go-ahead run.

Evansville nabbed another insurance run off of a solo home run from Pierce that just got out of the reach of a leaping Beale at the wall.

The bullpen kept the Otters in the game until the very end. Nolan Thebiay threw two scoreless, Alex Valdez had a perfect eighth and Junior Cerda earned his fifth save, capped off by a diving catch by Sam Linscott in right field to end the game.

Evansville is back at seven games over .500 at 15-9, while also moving to 5-0 on Saturdays. Schaumburg is back at .500 at 13-13, falling to a league second-best 11-3 at home (Evansville leads league with 12-3 home record).

The Otters will try to take the rubber match tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. CT against the Boomers at Wintrust Field.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from June 6, 2026

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