Boomers Clipped by Evansville

Published on June 6, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers led early and came back to tie the game in the middle innings but dropped a 6-4 decision to the Evansville Otters at Wintrust Field on Saturday afternoon.

Kyle Fitzgerald singled with one away in the bottom of the first and Kellum Clark followed with a double. Myles Beale knocked in his team leading 23rd run of the season with an RBI groundout as the Boomers scored in the first inning for the 12th time in 14 contests at home. Evansville immediately tied the game with a run in the top of the second. The Otters scored twice in the third and once in the fourth to build a 4-1 advantage. Cole Turney, making his return to the lineup, led off the bottom of the fifth with an opposite field homer to draw the Boomers within 4-2. Turney has homered in both games played this season. Alec Craig and Fitzgerald added two-out RBI singles to even the game. Evansville used runs in the seventh and ninth to grab the decision. Schaumburg put the tying runs on base with two outs in the ninth but couldn't rally.

Buddie Pindel threw six innings in a no-decision, allowing four runs on nine hits with a walk and a strikeout. Wyatt Cameron suffered the loss in relief. Fitzgerald and Christian Fedko both finished with two hits as the Boomers notched eight. Seven members of the lineup were able to reach base safely.

The Boomers (13-13) conclude the weekend series with Evansville on Sunday afternoon at 1:00pm on a Family Sunday presented by Wintrust, Chicago Fun and the Kenneth Young Center. RHP Derek Salata (2-2, 3.54) will take the ball in the rubber game opposite RHP Landon Willeman (1-0, 4.62). Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from June 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.