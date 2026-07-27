Clark Selected as Frontier League Player of the Week

Published on July 27, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - It is with great pleasure that the Schaumburg Boomers announce that Kellum Clark has been selected as the Frontier League Player of the Week.

Clark hit safely in every game he played as the Boomers posted a 6-1 record last week. The left-handed hitter, who is in the midst of an 18-game on-base streak, batted .538 with two homers and six RBIs over six games. Clark scored eight runs, walked twice, stole a base and doubled three times while amassing 14 hits. A native of Mississippi, Clark slugged .885 and posted an on-base percentage of .571. Clark played both left and right field during the week and recorded 14 putouts with an outfield assist.

Clark has hit safely in the last 10 contests and recorded five multi-hit games, opening the week with a 3-for-5 showing at Windy City on Tuesday. The outfielder homered in the game, drove home two, stole a base and scored twice. Clark finished the week with four consecutive multi-hit showings including a 4-for-5 day on July 23 as the Boomers polished off a four-game sweep of Windy City. Clark homered, doubled and drove home three in the win.

Clark is the second player to win a weekly award from the league this season. Kyle Fitzgerald was selected as the player of the week on May 25. Schaumburg saw a seven-game win streak end on Sunday. The team jumped into first place in the West Division during the stretch.

The Boomers (34-32) are currently on the road for a lengthy nine-game roadtrip. The journey begins in Mississippi on Tuesday night at 6:30pm with LHP Cole Cook (5-6, 4.82) on the mound. The team will return home on August 7. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from July 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.