Crushers Rained out in Quebec, Doubleheader Tomorrow at 3pm

Published on June 6, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Quebec City, QC - Tonight's game between the Lake Erie Crushers and Quebec Capitales has been postponed due to day-long rain in Quebec City.

The two teams will meet tomorrow, Sunday, June 7th for a doubleheader with the first game beginning at 3pm ET. Both games will be seven innings per the Frontier League ruleset. Stream Crushers games live or on demand on HomeTeam Network.

The Crushers return home to ForeFront Field to face the Evansville Otters on Tuesday, June 8th on a $2 Tuesday presented by Sahlen's. Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from June 6, 2026

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