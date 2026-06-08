Crushers Get Clutch Two-Out Hitting from Jett, Split Doubleheader in Hostile Quebec

Published on June 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Quebec City, QC - The Lake Erie Crushers (13-14) split the doubleheader in Quebec against the Capitales (20-6) on Sunday afternoon. Quebec took the first game 13-2, and Lake Erie waltzed out with a 5-2 victory in the finale.

Quebec wasted no time getting on the board in their half of the 1st. CF Chavez Young ambushed the first pitch from LHP Brandon Scott for a leadoff homer. The Crushers, though, clapped back in the top of the 2nd with a two-out RBI double from 3B Jaidan Quinn to knot the score 1-1.

The Capitales struck again in the 2nd with a two-run homer from C Arturo De Freitas. Then, three straight singles set up a sacrifice fly from SS Kyle Crowl. The three-spot put the Capitales back ahead, 4-1.

Brandon Scott settled down in the subsequent innings, but then was faced with a man at second, two outs, and Chavez Young coming back to the plate. Young softly lofted a looper into left field that fell in for a base hit, scoring the run and putting Quebec up 5-1. That would be the end of the line for Scott. His final line: 3 Ã¢..." IP, 6 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 K on 82 pitches.

The Capitales continued to pile runs on with two outs, getting the benefit of walks and some extra base hits. They amounted eight runs in the inning and led 12-1.

The Crushers got the third hit of the day from 1B Jacob Tobias, which plated a run in the top of the 6th. Tobias' 17th RBI of the season made it 12-2 Quebec. A solo homer by 1B Torin Montgomery of Quebec put the finishing touches on a 13-2 Capitales win in game one.

Rafael Perdomo (3-0) went six innings, getting the win. Brandon Scott (0-3) was tagged with the loss.

The Capitales struck first in game two with a solo home run in the 2nd by 1B Torin Montgomery, his second of the day. But then, the Crushers would muster an inning they'd been desperately looking for in Quebec.

It started with four straight singles from C Nick Chavez, CF Joe Redfield, LF Samuel Benjamin, and DH Sebastian Alexander, the final of which plated the tying run for Lake Erie. 1B Garret Pike would lift a sacrifice fly to give the Crushers the lead, then RF James Jett came up.

With two outs and two strikes, Jett smashed a ball off the wall in right field for a two-RBI double, a massive insurance cushion for a 4-1 lead.

LHP Branden Noriega came in to pitch in the bottom of the 3rd and had himself in a sticky situation. The bases were loaded with two outs and the Capitales threatening for a big response inning with LF Jordan Smith up. On a 3-2 pitch, Noriega dotted the most beautiful fastball right at the bottom of the zone to ring up Smith and keep the Crushers' 4-1 lead intact.

In the 4th, LHP Kenny Pierson started a 1-6-3 double play that SS Jarrod Watkins turned at second base, picking a low throw and getting the inning-ending twin killing.

In the 5th, the Crushers got a two-out triple from Garret Pike, then James Jett put another two-strike pitch in play that was booted by 3B Eddie Hacopian, scoring Pike. Pike taking the extra 90 feet on the triple proved imperative to the Crushers' 5th run.

In the bottom of the 5th, Pierson got into some trouble, walking back-to-back batters ahead of SS Kyle Crowl with just one out. On an 0-2 pitch, Pierson threw a perfect changeup that Crowl rolled over to third. 3B Jaidan Quinn stepped on the bag, then threw to first where Pike scooped the pick for the second straight inning-ending double play. Pierson worked through two scoreless innings, keeping the Crushers up 5-1.

RHP Brandyn Sittinger pitched a scoreless 6th, then came on for the final three outs in hopes of giving Lake Erie a huge win in hostile Stade Canac. He surrendered a leadoff double, which came around to score on a Crushers error, but Sittinger got Kyle Crowl to ground out to end the game. The 5-2 seven-inning victory proved to be a huge win to end the Canada circuit.

Branden Noriega (2-0) was awarded the win in relief of Christian Scafidi, who went two innings giving up just the solo home run. Felix Morin (1-1) was tagged with the loss.

The Crushers return home to ForeFront Field to face the Evansville Otters on Tuesday, June 8th on a $2 Tuesday presented by Sahlen's. Then on Wednesday at noon, it's a Silver Sluggers Day at the ballpark where anyone 55 and older gets $5 off their ticket. And on Thursday, it's Thirsty Thursday presented by Market Garden Brewery with $2.50 select draft beers. Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from June 7, 2026

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