Slammers Take Series with Rain-Shortened Victory over ThunderBolts

Published on June 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







Joliet, IL - The Slammers came into the rubber match against the Windy City Thunderbolts looking to win their second straight series and continue their hot start to June.

Joliet would not wait to score runs as they kicked off the scoring with a walk from DH Jackson Valera to bring in the first run of the game. 1B Cam Suto would add on to the Slammers' advantage over Windy City with a 2-RBI double to left field. SS Braylin Marine would join the party and add an RBI of his own on a SAC fly to right field to cap off the Slammers' 4-run first inning.

The Windy City Thunderbolts would respond to cut the Slammers' lead in half with a 2-run shot to right field courtesy of 1B Daryl Ruiz to bring the score to 4-2.

The game entered a rain delay at the bottom of the 6th, in which it was called. Resulting in a Slammers win over the Thunderbolts, bringing Joliet's record to (10-16) and Windy City to (12-15).







Frontier League Stories from June 7, 2026

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