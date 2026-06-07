Evansville Comeback Runs out of Time in Series Finale

Published on June 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (16-10) got close to another comeback, but ran out of time and dropped the series finale to the Schaumburg Boomers (14-13) on Sunday afternoon, 11-7.

It was Landon Willeman for the Otters against Derek Salata as the starter for the Boomers.

Evansville scored first on a squeeze play from Logan Brown that brought in Amani Jones from third base.

Schaumburg scored in the first inning yet again as Kellum Clark hit an RBI single. This is the 13th time in 15 games at home that Schaumburg has scored in the first inning.

The Boomers got the bats going early, as four straight singles started the second inning with two runs scoring. After two innings, Schaumburg led 6-1.

The Boomers made it seven in the third with a Christian Fedko solo home run.

The Otters still had fight in them as Sam Linscott hit a three-run home run in the sixth to make it a game once again. An RBI double in the next inning by Dennis Pierce made it 7-5 as the Otters were working on another comeback attempt.

However, Schaumburg's offense was still breathing, as they scored two in the seventh inning on back-to-back extra-base hits and a sacrifice fly, then putting two more across in the eighth on a Clark two-run home run.

The Otters would still keep fighting until the very end. Back-to-back walks in the ninth led to two runs coming in to make it 11-7, but the comeback hopes ended there.

After an off-day tomorrow, Evansville continues its road trip in Avon against the Lake Erie Crushers at 5:30 p.m. CT at Wintrust Field.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from June 7, 2026

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