Florence Wins Game One, Falls Game Two
Published on June 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Florence Y'alls News Release
FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (15-12) split the makeshift doubleheader with Washington Sunday afternoon. Florence won game one 4-1 but fell in game two 8-4 to lose the series.
Evan Webster took the hill for Florence, trying to keep his four-consecutive win streak rolling. The Louisville alum was dominant against Washington for the second time this season. A rain delay cut Webster's final line short, tossing 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits before the rain came pouring down to suspend the game.
Florence had their opportunities against Washington, albeit limited, stranding a runner in scoring position in the second, fourth, and fifth innings. In the top of the sixth inning, Hank Zeisler roped a solo blast to left field to put Florence on the board and end a 14-inning scoreless streak for the offense.
In resumption on Sunday, Milo Rushford blasted a three-run homer in the seventh to give Florence a 4-0 lead. Max Whitesell, Nathan Darden, and Aidan McEvoy closed the game down for Florence to seal a 4-1 win. Webster earned his fifth consecutive win, and McEvoy notched his league-leading eighth save.
Isaac Milburn toed the rubber for Florence in the nightcap, hoping to rebound from a tough start on Tuesday. Similar to his last time at EQT Park, Milburn hurt himself with six free bases, four walks, and two hit-by-pitches. The Lexington native couldn't settle into this one and was pulled after three innings, allowing five runs on five hits and no strikeouts.
Down 5-0, Florence would rally in the fourth with four runs to make it a one-run game. Kyle Harbison and Tyler Shaneyfelt singled to start the inning. Hank Zeisler ripped an RBI single to score Harbison, and Brendan Bobo brought everyone home with a three-run shot, his eighth of the season.
In a one-run game, Florence called upon Pedro Alfonseca from the bullpen, making his return to the Y'alls after starting with the team in 2025. Alfonseca struggled, throwing 25 pitches and only six of them being strikes. The former Reds farmhand allowed three runs in .1 innings with four walks.
Chase Hoepwell would end the game with 1.2 scoreless innings and picked up two strikeouts in a solid outing. Florence outhit Washington 10-7, but the 13 free bases issued by the pitching staff were too much to overcome in the 8-4 loss.
Florence receives the off day on Monday before starting a three-game series with the New Jersey Jackals at home on Tuesday. First pitch for $2 Tuesday is set for 6:52 PM ET.
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