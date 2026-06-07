Bird Dawgs Erupt for Six in the Sixth, Rally Past Boulders 10-8 to Avoid Sweep

Published on June 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs pitcher Spencer Johnston

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs pitcher Spencer Johnston(Down East Bird Dawgs)

POMONA, N.Y. - Down East Bird Dawgs trailed 7-0 after three innings but exploded for six runs in the sixth to stun the New York Boulders 10-8 at Clover Stadium Sunday afternoon, avoiding the series sweep and sending Down East home with a 13-14 record heading into a six-game series against Sussex County.

New York jumped out to a 7-0 lead through three innings, scoring two in the first on RBI singles from Jason Agresti and Santino Rosso, one in the second on a Julian Boyd RBI single, and four more in the third.

The Bird Dawgs began their comeback in the fourth when Danell Figueroa launched a three-run homer, and Jacob Corson doubled in a run in the fifth to cut the deficit to 7-4.

Down East then took over in the sixth, sending six runs across as Christian Adams and Trotter Harlan each laced two-run doubles, Corson drove in a run on a fielder's choice, and Figueroa singled home another to flip the scoreboard to 10-7. Rosso pulled New York within two with an infield single in the seventh, but the Bird Dawgs held on for the 10-8 final.

Spencer Johnston (4-0) earned the win, allowing six earned runs over six innings with six strikeouts and one walk. Tanner Duncan picked up his fourth save of the season - tying the franchise record - retiring four batters with two strikeouts in the ninth.

Wesley Culley started for New York, allowing no runs on two hits with two strikeouts before exiting. Scott Harper (0-2) took the loss, surrendering four runs on three hits in Ã¢..." of an inning.

The Bird Dawgs (13-14) return home for a six-game series against the Sussex County Miners beginning Tuesday, June 9, at 7 p.m. ET at Historic Grainger Stadium.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

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Frontier League Stories from June 7, 2026

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