Big Second Lifts Boomers to Series Victory

Published on June 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning to break a 1-1 tie on the way to an 11-7 win over the Evansville Otters on Sunday afternoon, taking two-of-three in the weekend series at Wintrust Field.

Evansville opened the scoring in the top of the first but the Boomers were able to tie the game in the bottom half. Cole Turney doubled with one away and scored on a two-out RBI single from Kellum Clark. The first six batters of the second reached safely as the Boomers put five on the board. The first tun scored on an error. Jeff Nicol, Turney and Clark logged RBI singles in the frame. Christian Fedko homered in the third to make the lead 7-1. Evansville slowly drew within 7-5 before the Boomers were able to add insurance late in the game. Will Prater tripled home a run in the seventh and Fedko added a sacrifice fly. Clark drilled a two-run homer to right in the eighth. Evansville plated a pair of runs in the ninth but could draw no closer.

Derek Salata earned the win on the mound, tossing 5.1 innings. Schaumburg finished with 15 hits in the victory. Clark and Fedko both tallied three apiece. Clark finished with four RBIs. Turney, Prater and newcomer Henry Zipay, signed before the game, all posted two hits.

The Boomers (14-13) hit the road for six games beginning on Tuesday night at Gateway. LHP Cole Cook (2-3, 3.90) is slated to make the start in the first game of the series at 6:30pm. The team will return home on June 16 to begin a six-game homestand. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from June 7, 2026

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