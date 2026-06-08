Catcher Jack Scanlon Signed by NY Mets

Published on June 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders are thrilled to announce that catcher Jack Scanlon

has had his contract purchased by the New York Mets. He's the first Boulder to join an MLB organization this season and fourth in the last 13 months, joining LHP PJ Labriola (Boston Red Sox), LHP Mason Olson (Toronto Blue Jays), and OF Ryan McCoy (Tampa Bay Rays).

The 25-year-old, nicknamed "Tron," ranks second on the team this year with a career-high eight home runs (25 games played) after hitting six in 2025 (59 games) and is tied for third with 24 RBI's.

He entered play Sunday with the fourth-highest slugging percentage in the Frontier League (.678) and at 1.117 had the circuit's fifth-highest OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage).

The 2019 Rockland County High School Player of the Year (Suffern) is in his second professional season after a collegiate career that featured three years at the University of Oregon followed by two years at the University of Miami.

Scanlon will report to the St. Lucie Mets of the Single-A Florida State League and is expected to debut on the road this week against the Palm Beach Cardinals, with his homefield debut at Clover Park likely to come next week vs. the Daytona Tortugas.







Frontier League Stories from June 7, 2026

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