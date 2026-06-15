Manager TJ Stanton Collects 450th Career Regular Season Win
Published on June 14, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
New York Boulders News Release
Manager TJ Stanton collected his 450th career regular season win as the Boulders rolled over the Tri-City ValleyCats 19-8 Sunday night at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, NY.
New York (17-15) stopped a three-game skid overall and a seven-game slide at "The Joe" on a night every Boulders starting batter was able to reach base at least twice and score at least once.
DH Kyle Hess (2-4, 3 walks, 3 runs), SS Fritz Genther (3-6, walk, 3 RBI, 3 runs), and 2B Santino Rosso (3-4, HR, 4 RBI, 3 runs) all got on 5 times, with Hess finding his way aboard for the 15th straight game he's appeared in since returning from injury.
C Jason Agresti (2-5, 2 walks, 2 runs) continued his scorching stretch with a 6th consecutive multi-hit game, extending his hitting streak to 7 straight contests with a 2nd inning double. He's now 23-for-53 (.434) during the month of June.
RHP Jalon Long (W, 1-0 / 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K) picked up his first win as a Boulder, deemed the most effective of New York's six relievers after LHP Wesley Culley (ND / 3 IP, 3 R (1 ER), 3 H, 4 BB, 2 K) made his 3rd career start.
Long worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning against his former team, getting two lineouts and a strikeout.
The visitors grabbed a 3-0 first inning lead, then went ahead for good with four in the second, extending to a 9-3 advantage in the top of the fourth, then 12-5 in the sixth, and capping their 20-hit outburst with a seven-run eighth to go up 19-6.
After an off day tomorrow (Monday), the Boulders return to Clover Stadium for a seven-game home stand starting Tuesday night at 7:00pm EDT vs. the Down East Bird Dawgs.
Also of note:
* LF John Schroeder (1-for-4, walk, sac fly, 3 RBI, run) extended his hitting streak to seven games (9-for-27) with a two-run single in the top of the eighth inning
-- Written by Marc Ernay
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