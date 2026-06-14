ThunderBolts Sweep Crushers with 7-3 Win

Published on June 14, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts rode a five-run second inning to their third straight win, beating the Lake Erie Crushers 7-3 at Ozinga Field Sunday afternoon.

Nine men came to the plate in the big second inning for the Bolts (15-16). The rally started with back-to-back singles and a walk to load the bases. Liam McArthur picked up his first Windy City RBI with a fielder's choice and, after another walk, Josue Urdaneta was hit by a pitch to force in the second run. RBI singles for Michael Sandle and Carlos Pena followed, making it 5-0.

The Crushers (14-19) didn't achieve their first hit until the fifth inning but walks kept them in the game. They scored two runs in the fifth on four free passes and a bloop single, cutting the deficit to three.

They went back and forth after that with a Daryl Ruiz RBI double bringing home the Bolts' sixth run. Lake Erie answered on a seventh-inning RBI double by Pavin Parks that brought their deficit back to three but Jared Beebe capped the scoring with a solo homer in the bottom of the inning and the Windy City bullpen did the rest, combining to allow just a run over 4.1 innings.

Carsen Plumadore (1-0) threw two innings out of the bullpen to pick up his first victory. Fraynel Nova (1-4) started and took the loss for Lake Erie. He allowed six runs over five innings, just one after the second.

After taking Monday off, the ThunderBolts embark on their longest road trip of the season, a ten-gamer that opens on Tuesday night in Joliet. Francis Ferguson (1-3, 9,.92) makes his second ThunderBolts start. First pitch from Slammers Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 for the series opener and broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 14, 2026

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