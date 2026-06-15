Down East Bird Dawgs Announce Contract Purchase of Infielder Lyle Miller-Green by Philadelphia Phillies

Published on June 14, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release







KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs announced today that the Philadelphia Phillies have purchased the contract of infielder Lyle Miller-Green, making him the first player in Down East Bird Dawgs history to have his contract purchased. Miller-Green departs after making an immediate impact as one of the most dangerous power threats in the lineup this season.

In 32 games with the Bird Dawgs, Miller-Green batted .315/.409/.492 with 8 doubles, 5 home runs, and 26 RBIs. His presence in the lineup was a driving force behind Down East posting the best team batting average in the league to this point in the season.

Prior to joining Down East, Miller-Green spent two seasons in the Chicago White Sox organization after being selected in the 17th round of the 2024 MLB Draft. He appeared in 19 games with Low-A Kannapolis in 2024 before returning there in 2025, batting .263 over 71 games. He also made 28 appearances with High-A Winston-Salem during his time in the organization.

A highly decorated collegiate player, Miller-Green suited up for George Mason, Chipola College, Oklahoma State, and Austin Peay during his amateur career. In his final college season in 2024, he earned multiple First Team All-America honors while slashing .393/.533/.900 with 30 home runs and 94 RBIs, and was named ASUN Player of the Year. Miller-Green also contributed on the mound during his collegiate career, showcasing his versatility as a two-way player.

"Lyle earned this opportunity," said Down East Bird Dawgs Manager Brett Wellman. "His production at the plate has been outstanding since day one, and we couldn't be prouder to see him take this next step. We wish him nothing but the best in the Phillies organization."

The Bird Dawgs congratulate Miller-Green on this well-deserved promotion and look forward to watching the first player in franchise history to have his contract purchased continue to thrive at the next level.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.







Frontier League Stories from June 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.