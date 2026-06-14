Big Early Inning for Windy City Sinks Lake Erie Again in 7-3 Defeat

Published on June 14, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Crestwood, IL - The Lake Erie Crushers (14-19) came up empty on their trip to Crestwood. They fell 7-3 in the series finale against the Windy City ThunderBolts (15-16) and were swept for the first time in the 2026 season.

For the second game in a row, the Crushers got into an early five-run hole. Two leadoff singles set up an RBI fielder's choice for CF Liam McArthur. Then a walk, hit-by-pitch, and two RBI singles from LF Michael Sandle and RF Carlos Pena soared the Bolts to a 5-0 lead after two frames.

RHP Fraynel Nova settled down after that, tossing up zeroes in the 3rd and 4th to set up a big Lake Erie threat in the 5th. After a walk and a hit batter, RHP Blake Nettleton began to unravel. He surrendered his first hit of the game on a flair by SS Jarrod Watkins to load the bases. Then LF Sebastian Alexander was plunked with a curveball to bring in a run. 2B Pavin Parks then drew a bases loaded walk to put the second run home for Lake Erie.

With the score 5-2 and the bases loaded with two outs, Windy City manager Tom Carcione went to RHP Carsen Plumadore to try and escape the impending doom with Nettleton losing all of his control in the frame. Plumadore delivered three straight balls to C Alfredo Gonzalez, who then took a green light swing on the 3-0 pitch and grounded into the inning-ending fielder's choice. It let the Bolts off the hook, and they escaped the inning with their 5-2 lead still intact.

Windy City responded with a two-out double from 1B Daryl Ruiz in the bottom of the inning to get one of the runs back. They led 6-2.

The Crushers got a two-out RBI double of their own from Pavin Parks in the top of the 7th to get within three, but 3B Jared Beebe continued his tear against Lake Erie in 2026, popping a solo homer out of Ozinga Field to re-extend the Bolts' lead, 7-3.

For Lake Erie, the back end of the Bolts' bullpen shut them down in the later innings, and the 7-3 victory was secured as Windy City emerged with the sweep at home. Both RHP Christian Scafidi and LHP Kenny Pierson recorded two strikeouts in their relief innings.

Carsen Plumadore (1-0) got the win as the most effective reliever. Crushers' Fraynel Nova (1-4) was administered the loss due to his five-run 2nd inning.

The Crushers return home on Tuesday, June 16th to begin a six-game homestand at ForeFront Field highlighted by Military Appreciation Night on Friday, June 19th at 7pm with a special military jersey auction and postgame fireworks display. Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from June 14, 2026

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