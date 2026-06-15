Bird Dawgs Drop Series Finale to Miners 17-8

Published on June 14, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs utility player Christian Adams heads to first

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs utility player Christian Adams heads to first(Down East Bird Dawgs)

KINSTON, N.C. - A nine-run fifth inning by the Sussex County Miners turned a competitive game into a blowout, as Keenan Taylor's grand slam headlined a dominant performance in a 17-8 series-clinching victory over the Down East Bird Dawgs at Historic Grainger Stadium Sunday afternoon, dropping Down East to 15-18 heading into a road trip to New York.

Sussex County jumped ahead 3-0 on a Kiko Romero two-RBI double in the first and a Haiden Walters infield single in the second before Down East pulled within one on a Danell Figueroa two-RBI single to make it 3-2.

The Miners pushed the lead back to 5-2 on a Dean Ferrara two-run hit in the fourth before Ali LaPread answered with a three-RBI double to tie it at 5-5.

Taylor then put Sussex County ahead for good with a two-run homer later in the fourth before the Miners blew the game open with nine runs in the fifth, capped by a Taylor grand slam, to push the lead to 16-5.

LaPread added an RBI double in the fifth and Christian Adams drove in two more runs in the seventh on an RBI single and an RBI double to set the final at 17-8.

Drew Henderson (1-3) took the loss, allowing nine runs on 12 hits over 4Ã¢..." innings with four strikeouts and four walks.

Billy Parsons (2-2) earned the win for Sussex County, allowing five earned runs on eight hits over five innings with six strikeouts and one walk.

The Bird Dawgs (15-18) hit the road to face the New York Boulders at Clover Stadium, with the series opener set for Tuesday, June 16, at 7 p.m. ET.

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