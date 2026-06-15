Bargo Dazzles, Baker Mashes in Y'alls Series Win

Published on June 14, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (20-13) throttled the Gateway Grizzlies 15-4 on Sunday night to win the three-game series.

Casey Bargo controlled the mound for Florence in his second start of the season, dominating the Grizzlies across seven complete frames. Bargo set the tone for the Y'alls with four 1-2-3 innings, allowing just two runs on three hits and one walk. The Ball State alum punched out 10 Grizzlies, a 2026 team-high for any Y'alls pitcher, in his first win of the season.

With Bargo dominant on the mound, Dillon Baker powered the offense with a three-homer game and eight RBIs. Baker got the Y'alls on the board in the second when he launched a three-run opposite field blast to take a 3-0 lead. The long ball was Baker's third homer in as many days, but that wasn't enough for the Florence shortstop.

In the third, Garrett Broussard ripped an RBI single to score Zade Richardson and Milo Rushford came in on a throwing error. With Broussard on second and two away, Baker cranked a two-run jack to left field to make it 7-1 Florence. Hank Zeisler added RBI doubles in the fourth and eighth innings to put him one shy of the All-Time Franchise RBI Record (191).

Chase Hopewell took over for Bargo in the eighth with a 9-2 lead. Hopewell allowed a two-run homer but escaped the inning with two Ks. The flamethrowing righty returned to the mound in the ninth for a clean 1-2-3 inning.

Up 10-4 in the ninth, Baker wanted one more added some insurance with another three-run bomb to right field, his fifth dinger of the series. Baker ended the night with a 3-for-4 line, including three homers, eight RBIs, and four runs scored. Brett Blomquist also lasered a liner over the right field short porch to close the scoring at 15-4.

Over the week, Florence finished with a 5-1 record to move to seven games over .500, while also adding a whopping 82 total runs. Baker ends the series with five bombs and 13 RBIs.

Florence receives the off-day on Monday before continuing their 12-game road trip and heading to Schaumburg. RHP Nathan Lawson kicks off the three-game series against the Boomers. First pitch is set for 7:20 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from June 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.