Andrew Czech Grand Slam Brings Rain, Wild Things Sweep Jackals in Rain-Shortened Contest

Published on June 14, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The rain held for 7 innings as the Washington Wild Things beat the New Jersey Jackals 6-2 in a weather-shortened game to complete the series sweep on Sunday afternoon. The Wild Things improve to 22-9 with the win, their fifth in a row. The big swing was Andrew Czech's tie-breaking grand slam in the seventh inning two batters prior to the rain arriving.

The Wild Things struck first by way of an Anthony Brocato two-run home run, scoring Conner Peek in the bottom of the first inning. Brocato's first-inning blast made it back-to-back games with a homer and was his sixth over his last six games. During that span, Brocato totaled 12 hits and 16 RBI and scored nine runs.

The Jackals would score two off Wild Things starting pitcher Colt Anderson tying the game in the top of the fourth inning. The two runs scored in the top of the fourth were more than the Jackals scored in the first two games of the series. Anderson made his third start of the season, going five innings, giving up five hits, three walks, two runs (earned), while striking out two on 75 pitches. Anderson takes the no-decision as Kelvin Perez earned the win for the Wild Things. Perez pitched two innings with two strikeouts and didn't allow a hit or a run.

The free passes worked to the advantage of the Wild Things in the first two games of the series and today was no different as nine runners reached base by a walk or hit-by-pitch in Sunday's contest.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Wild Things would take a 6-2 lead on an Andrew Czech grand slam. Czech acted as the "Bringer of Rain" as the drops started to fall on command with the big swing. Before the top of the eighth could start, the sky opened up putting the game into a delay and it would be called 45 minutes later.

The Washington Wild Things will take on the Mississippi Mud Monsters in the first of a three-game series at EQT Park, Tuesday, June 16 at 7:05 p.m. Fans can enjoy $2.50 Tuesday, where fans get $2.50 prices on select items, including tickets, parking, hot dogs, beer, pop, popcorn and novelty ice cream. Also, the first 250 fans will take home a Little George Washington Bobblehead presented by Kuhn's Floor Sanding & Finishing. It's also Autism Awareness Night presented by Pathways.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 14, 2026

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