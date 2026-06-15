Otters Complete Sweep of Boomers in Front of Sellout Crowd

Published on June 14, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (21-11) took control early and never looked back as they completed a sweep of the Schaumburg Boomers (15-18) on Sunday night, 12-2.

It was a tale of two completely different starts between Ryan Wiltse for the Otters and Cole Cook for the Boomers.

Following a lap around the warning track from the Budweiser Clydesdales after the first inning, the Otters got the scoring started in the second as Mark Black hit a double to bring in Dennis Pierce. Schaumburg tied the game in the next half inning.

The bottom of the third was when everything collapsed for the Boomers. After getting a quick two outs, a double and two walks loaded the bases. Marcos Gonzalez brought in two runs with a single and two pitches later, LG Castillo hit his first home run of the season to make it 6-1.

Evansville wouldn't stop there. The fourth inning brought more fireworks as Pierce brought in two more with his second double of the game. Two more would come in later in the frame, as the Otters led 10-1 after four innings.

Wiltse had his best start of the season, going seven innings with only one run given up and a season-high eight strikeouts. On the other hand, Cook gave up a season-high ten hits and ten earned runs in five innings.

The Otters would get two more in the seventh inning. Blake Robertson hit a solo home run that was not only his 200th professional hit, but also his 100th professional RBI. Logan Brown doubled in Amani Jones to make it a dozen for Evansville.

David Eckaus and Nathan Anderson were the two arms out of the bullpen for the Otters. Eckaus threw a scoreless eighth inning and Anderson finished off the Boomers in the ninth.

The Otters are 21-11 and 15-3 at home, 10 games over .500 for the first time this season. The Boomers finish their road trip 1-5, striking out 62 times in six games while only managing 30 hits.

Evansville's crowd of 7,928 is the first sellout of EVSC's Historic Bosse Field since July 3, 2025 and one of the top-5 crowds in Evansville Otters history.

The Otters are back on the road in Avon, OH this week, with the first game of the series against the Lake Erie Crushers on Tuesday starting at 5:30 p.m. CT at ForeFront Field.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from June 14, 2026

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