Two-Out Runs Cost Boomers

Published on June 14, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Schaumburg Boomers wrapped up a six-game roadtrip by dropping a 12-2 decision at the hands of the Evansville Otters on Sunday night as Evansville swept the weekend series.

Evansville scored a run with two outs in the second. The Boomers were able to tie the game in the top of the third. Kellum Clark tallied an RBI single to score Jeff Nicol. Evansville came back with five two-out runs in the bottom of the inning to open a 6-1 advantage and added four runs, three with two outs, in the fourth to lead 10-1. Nicol drove home the final run for the Boomers in the ninth with a groundout to score Christian Fedko. Evansville scored 10 times with two outs. Schaumburg managed just four hits in the loss but drew five walks. Nicol and Fedko both reached base twice. Cole Cook suffered the loss on the mound.

The Boomers (15-18) will take Monday off before beginning a six-game homestand on Tuesday night at 6:30pm against Florence on Educator Appreciation Night presented by Waterville Advisors. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from June 14, 2026

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