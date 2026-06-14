Boomers Dropped in Evansville
Published on June 13, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Schaumburg Boomers News Release
EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Schaumburg Boomers tied the game in the seventh inning but suffered a 4-1 loss at the hands of the Evansville Otters in a contest that was delayed by 1:35 due to rain.
Evansville opened a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third following the rain delay against Schaumburg starter Derek Salata, who came back to the mound after sitting through the stoppage. Salata allowed just the one run in five innings, striking out four. The Boomers were able to tie the game in the seventh. Kyle Fitzgerald doubled and scored on a single from Alex Calarco. Evansville recorded a pair of two-out RBI singles in the bottom of the inning to lead 3-1 and tacked on an insurance tally in the eighth. The Boomers placed runners on base in six different frames and saw eight members of the lineup reach base but managed just five hits. Calarco was the lone member of the team to reach base twice. Four pitchers appeared for the Boomers in the defeat.
The Boomers (15-17) will end the roadtrip tomorrow at 5:05pm. LHP Cole Cook (2-3, 3.47) is scheduled to make his second start of the trip against RHP Ryan Wiltse (1-2, 5.40). The team will return home on June 16 to begin a six-game homestand. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.
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