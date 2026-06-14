Grizzlies Blasted by Florence

Published on June 13, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies got an early lead against the Florence Y'alls on Saturday night at Arsenal BG Ballpark, but got burned badly by the home run ball as well as two-out runs down the stretch, losing the penultimate game of their home stand 18-6.

Gateway broke through for a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Sawyer Smith rocketed an RBI double into right-center field off of Florence left-hander Isaac Milburn (2-3). That was the only run they could collect off him in five frames, however, and after Florence got traffic on the bases in the first four innings against Grizzlies starter Ben Gregory but could not score, they broke through against the bullpen.

Alec Sparks (0-3) took the mound in the fifth, and surrendered back-to-back hits, followed by back-to-back RBI fielder's choices off the bats of Zade Richardson and Milo Rushford, putting the Y'alls ahead 2-1. With two outs in the inning, he got to two strikes on Garrett Broussard, but issued a walk, and then did the same against Dillon Baker before giving up a three-run short-porch home run, giving Florence a 5-1 lead. It was Baker's second-straight night with a home run to right field.

Things did not get better in the sixth. Claudio Galva surrendered a first-pitch solo shot, also to right field, to Marcus Brodil, and later in the inning with two men on base, two strikes, and two outs, Florence hit yet another three-run homer, this time with Brett Blomquist adding to the deficit and making the score 9-1. Two pitches later, Garrett Broussard cracked a solo homer to left field, making the score 10-1.

Florence would also score six more runs with two outs in the seventh off Jack Hoeymans, including four walks and one hit batter with the bases loaded. Gateway would plate five runs of their own in the bottom of the seventh with RBIs by Smith Dale Thomas, Bryson Horne, and Jose Alvarez, but it was not nearly enough to make a comeback.

The Grizzlies will look to bounce back in the rubber game of the series on Sunday night, June 14, at 5:30 p.m. CT. Xander Lovin will make the start for Gateway against right-hander Casey Bargo for Florence before the Grizzlies embark on their annual Atlantic Conference road trip.







Frontier League Stories from June 13, 2026

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