Grizzlies Outduel Boomers for Fifth Straight Victory

Published on June 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies used late offense to take their fifth straight win, emerging from a pitcher's duel over the Schaumburg Boomers on Tuesday night thanks to Cole Brannen's go-ahead home run in the seventh inning of a 3-1 win at Arsenal BG Ballpark.

Xander Lovin started the game for Gateway but had to depart after just one hitter due to an injury suffered on a groundball comebacker. Josh Dima then entered in relief for the Grizzlies, and stepped up big-time to save the bullpen. After giving up hits to the first two batters he faced, the Belleville native bore down and ended up tossing a career-best five and two-thirds innings, striking out five.

The Grizzlies were also stymied for much of the night by Schaumburg southpaw Cole Cook, and it was Dima who broke first, allowing a two-out RBI single to Kyle Fitzgerald for a 1-0 Boomers lead in the top of the sixth inning. But Gateway was able to chase Cook in the seventh inning with one runner on base via a leadoff walk. The Boomers inserted Aaron Glickstein (0-1) to face Brannen, and the Grizzlies' speedster made Schaumburg pay with a two-run home run to right-center field, making the score 2-1 in favor of the home team.

Gateway then added an insurance run in the eighth inning with two outs after Bryson Horne paid a nine pitch at-bat off with a single into right field and Sawyer Smith followed with an RBI double to deep left. Andrew Ronne took over in the ninth, and struck out the side for his first professional save, increasing the Grizzlies' lead atop the West Division standings to two games over the visiting Boomers.

They will go for a sixth-straight win and another series victory in the middle game of the series on Wednesday, June 10, at 10:45 a.m. CT. Gage Vailes will get the start on the mound for the Grizzlies against the Boomers, who will counter with right-hander Cole Zaffiro at Arsenal BG Ballpark.







Frontier League Stories from June 9, 2026

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