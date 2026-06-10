Crushers Get Exit Velo'd, Drop Opener to Evansville

Published on June 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release









Lake Erie Crushers infielder Jacob Tobias

(Lake Erie Crushers) Lake Erie Crushers infielder Jacob Tobias(Lake Erie Crushers)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (13-15) hit a lot of baseballs very hard, the Evansville Otters (17-10) didn't hit any baseballs very hard at all, but baseball is a funky game. The Otters took the first game of the series at ForeFront Field by a score of 8-7 on Tuesday night.

Both starting pitchers were clean through two innings, but the Otters poked three seeing-eye singles in the top of the 3rd, the last of which was a two-run single from 1B Dennis Pierce. Evansville led 2-0.

The Crushers clapped back with a leadoff double from 2B Luis Acevedo that hit the top of the fence and bounced back into the field of play. Lake Erie cashed in the extra-base hit on an RBI single from LF Samuel Benjamin to cut the deficit to 2-1.

In the top of the 3rd, LF JJ Cruz put another run on the board for Evansville with an RBI single. They extended their lead back to two, 3-1.

All night long the Otters kept finding holes despite RHP Fraynel Nova inducing weak contact. All the hits against him weren't hit hard, and he rolled through the middle innings.

Lake Erie got within a run on a two-out RBI double from 1B Alfredo Gonzalez in the bottom of the 6th. Their tally made the game 3-2 Evansville going into the 7th.

In the top of the 7th, Nova surrendered a bunt single, then walked and hit a batter to load the bases with nobody out. Nova was lifted for Pavin Parks, who gave up a Charmin-soft line drive single through the right side to plate a run. Then a softly lofted sacrifice fly brought in another Evansville run. The first and only hard-hit ball of the inning was a line drive into center by DH Mark Black. When the dust settled the Otters hung a four-spot in the inning, extending their lead to 7-2.

Nova's final line with the inherited runners: 6+ IP, 9 H, 6 ER, 4 BB, 3 K on 88 pitches.

In the bottom of the 7th, Luis Acevedo made sure his fly ball got over the left field fence this time. He launched a mammoth two-run homer, his second of the season. Alfredo Gonzalez added on with an RBI double to put the Crushers within striking distance, 7-5.

Once again, the Otters had an answer. They got a leadoff double from 2B Amani Jones, then an infield single put runners on the corners. C Logan Brown dropped down a safety squeeze bunt that scored Jones. The Otters got extended once again, 8-5.

In the bottom of the 9th, Evansville's RHP Junior Cerda walked the first two men of the inning to bring the tying-run to the plate. 3B Jacob Tobias got one run home on a groundout. Then, Alfredo Gonzalez made a bid to tie the game with a blast to center field that went 407 feet on TrackMan.

Despite the centerfield wall at ForeFront Field being just 400 feet, the wind knocked it down ever so slightly and CF Jon Ponder made an unbelievable sprawling catch off the wall. The sacrifice fly was recorded, but it would be too little too late. The Crushers dropped the series opener 8-7.

The Crushers' average exit velocity in the game was staggeringly higher than the Otters, but the game of baseball is a cruel mistress, unforgiving and very quirky. But that's the game we love, and it's what keeps us coming back.

Ryan Wiltse (1-2) got the win in the start, and Fraynel Nova (1-3) was pinned with the loss. Righty Junior Cerda (4) squeaked out of the 9th with the save.

The Crushers are back on Wednesday, June 10th for a noon first pitch game against the Evansville Otters. And on Thursday, it's Thirsty Thursday presented by Market Garden Brewery with $2.50 select draft beers. Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

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Frontier League Stories from June 9, 2026

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