Florence Rolls over New Jersey

Published on June 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (16-12) took down the New Jersey Jackals 17-12 at home on Tuesday night.

Casey Bargo made his Florence debut after being acquired in a trade with the Brockton Rox for a player to be named later. Bargo pitched a scoreless first, but the Jackals made quick adjustments in the second. Two walks led off the inning and were followed by three hits and a sacrifice fly to give New Jersey a 4-0 lead. Bargo ended his debut with four complete frames and four strikeouts while surrendering four runs on five hits.

Marcus Brodil doubled with two away in the bottom of the second and was brought home on an RBI single from Kyle Harbison. The Y'alls would score two more in the bottom of the third when Hank Zeisler and Brendan Bobo were brought home on a two-run single from Milo Rushford.

The offense kept rolling in the bottom of the fifth when they scored five runs on four hits and sent nine to the plate. Brodil ripped a two-run single to tie the game, Dillon Baker lofted a single to take the lead, and Harbison punched a two-run double to extend the lead to 8-5.

Zac Westcott made his first appearance out of the bullpen in the fifth, with Florence hoping the veteran could figure things out in long relief after a tough start to the season. Westcott allowed a solo shot to the second batter he faced and then surrendered back-to-back doubles in the sixth to plate one more. Westcott was pulled with the bases loaded and one away in the sixth and finished with just 1.1 innings, allowing four runs to tie the game 8-8.

The race to the bat rack continued to support some tough pitching when Florence sent 12 to the plate in the bottom of the sixth. The inning was highlighted by a two-run blast from Brodil, but also saw RBI knocks from Broussard, Rushford, Shaneyfelt, and Zeisler to take a 17-8 lead.

Max Whitesell relieved Westcott and fired 1.2 innings of scoreless baseball to earn his second win of the season. Blake Donnan tried to mop up the game in the eighth but walked three and failed to record an out while allowing four runs to cross. Nathan Darden was able to work out of the damage and ended the ballgame firing two scoreless innings with three strikeouts in a solid outing.

Florence and New Jersey return to Thomas More Stadium for action tomorrow night on Wendy's Wrestling Wednesday with NWF. RHP Nathan Lawson makes his first start of the season to oppose New Jersey's RHP Lisandro Almonte. First pitch is set for 6:51 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from June 9, 2026

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