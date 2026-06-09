Mud Monsters Rotation Gets a Boost with Signing of Campbell

Published on June 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, MISS. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have announced the signing and activation of left-handed pitcher Tyler Campbell.

Campbell will get to work right away in his new threads, drawing the start in tonight's series opener against the Joliet Slammers.

The southpaw from Albuquerque, New Mexico joins the Frontier League after most recently pitching for the Santa Fe Fuego of the Pecos League. He becomes the fourth left-handed pitcher on Mississippi's staff, joining Art Joven, Gage Bihm and Eric Elliott.

Following an outstanding 2025 season that saw Campbell lead the Pecos League in innings pitched and finish second in strikeouts, he returned to Santa Fe for the 2026 campaign.

The Fuego opened their season on May 28, and Campbell made two starts before the Mud Monsters came calling.

Across those two outings, Campbell logged 14 innings. Most recently, he tossed a complete game against the Pecos Bills on June 2, allowing one run while striking out eight across nine innings.

Prior to beginning his professional career, Campbell pitched two seasons at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado before spending two seasons at Alabama A&M University on the NCAA level.

Taking the mound in Pearl tonight, Campbell will have the opportunity to make an immediate impact while providing the Mud Monsters with another option in the starting rotation.







Frontier League Stories from June 9, 2026

Mud Monsters Rotation Gets a Boost with Signing of Campbell - Mississippi Mud Monsters

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