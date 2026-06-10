Four-Run First Fuels Titans to Win

Published on June 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans exchange congratulations in the dugout

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans exchange congratulations in the dugout(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - Riding a four-run first inning, the Ottawa Titans (15-12) did not look back in an 8-3 win over the Brockton Rox (12-14) on Tuesday night.

The Titans got to Rox starting pitcher Tyler Thornton (loss, 1-2) early as Myles Smith would clear the bases on a two-run double, bringing in Chris Davis and AJ Wright, making it 2-0. The inning would continue as Smith would score via an error from shortstop Nick Marola, and Daniel McElveny would drive in a run, making it 4-0.

Southpaw Dominic Puccetti (ND, 2-1) got the start for the Titans and looked solid through four and a third. The Rox would get to him in the top of the second as Evan Sleight would go deep to right, making it 4-1.

In the fourth, Eddie Javier Jr smacked a double, driving in a run to make it a two-run contest.

In the bottom of the fourth, Jackie Urbaez would deliver with a runner on second, driving Taylor Wright in on a single up the middle and extending the lead to 5-2.

Puccetti's day would end in the fifth with a runner on. He went four and a third, allowing three runs on five hits, a season-low-tying three walks, while striking out a trio.

Manager Bobby Brown would turn to Yohanse Morel (win, 2-0), as the Titans would escape with just one run coming in, making it 5-3. Morel allowed his first inherited runner of the season to cross the dish on a Derek Bender RBI single.

The Titans would continue to put runners on as Jackson Lyon and Kaiden Cardoso would reach on back-to-back singles in the fifth. Thomas Ferroggiaro cashed in Lyon on a single up the middle, and a bases-loaded walk would bring in another, making it 7-3.

Tyler Thornton's day would end in the fifth as he would allow seven runs (five earned) on ten hits, zero walks.

The Titans would extend their lead once again in the seventh, and Thomas Ferroggiaro would again deliver on a one-out base knock with the infield drawn in, scoring a run to make it 8-3.

Heitor Tokar, Brandon Marklund, and Ted Stuka each had scoreless innings, while Brett Garcia would close things out by striking out the side in the ninth to close out the victory.

Myles Smith posted a two-hit night, going 2-for-5 with a double and two runs knocked in. Thomas Ferroggiaro went 2-for-4 with two RBI singles. Kaiden Cardoso registered a multi-hit night for the second-straight game and also walked. Jackson Lyon reached successfully by a hit, a hit by pitch, and a free pass.

Since dropping a season-high five in a row, the Titans have now won four of their last five games.

The Ottawa Titans are right back at it for game two of a three-game series with the Brockton Rox on Wednesday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. Over the weekend, the Titans open a six-game road trip with a three-game series in Trois-Rivières before playing a trio in New Jersey. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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Frontier League Stories from June 9, 2026

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