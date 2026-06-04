Homers Power Titans to Much-Needed Victory

Published on June 4, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (12-11) broke their five-game losing streak with an 8-3 win over the New York Boulders (13-10) on Thursday afternoon, avoiding the sweep.

Caiden Johnson (ND, 0-0) looked sharp to start the game, going three up, three down, getting all 4,200+ fans on their feet.

Johnson's command looked iffy in the second, as with two outs, he would issue three consecutive walks to load the bases. The Titans would get out of the bases-loaded jam on an impressive pickoff, catching the runners asleep.

His day would end in the third as Jason Agresti took Johnson deep, giving the Boulders a 3-0 lead on a three-run shot.

The rookie left-hander ended the day going two and two-thirds innings, while giving up three runs on two hits, issuing five walks.

Garrett Peters (loss, 0-2) looked sharp to start the game, but that would quickly change in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, Mark Hernandez and Daniel McElveny would deliver back-to-back doubles, putting the Titans on the board and making it a 3-1 score.

In the same inning, Taylor Wright would work a walk, putting two on, and Thomas Ferroggiaro would drive them in on his first career professional homer, giving the Titans their first lead of the series at 4-3.

Kevin Miranda (win, 1-1) was first out of the 'pen and dominated. Going five and one-third innings, he was flawless, facing the minimum and striking out four.

AJ Wright cracked the finale open in the bottom of the fifth, sending a 416-foot bomb over the left-centre field wall, giving the Titans a 5-3 lead.

In the eighth, AJ Wright would yet again deliver, bringing in a pair on a two-run double, extending the Titans' lead to 8-3.

Brett Garcia would get some work in as he would close out the game, going three up, three down with one strikeout.

Thomas Ferroggiaro shined, going 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBI. Jackie Urbaez went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles, and AJ Wright drove in three with a home run and a double.

The Ottawa Titans hit the road to open a three-game series with the Tri-City ValleyCats on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, New York. The Titans return home on Tuesday for a three-game set against the Brockton Rox. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.







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