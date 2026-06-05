Bird Dawgs Drop Finale 9-7 But Win Series, Head to New York at .500

Published on June 4, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs pitcher Rolando Heredia-Bustos

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs pitcher Rolando Heredia-Bustos(Down East Bird Dawgs)

BROCKTON, Mass. - The Down East Bird Dawgs saw a five-game winning streak come to an end Thursday night, as a five-run seventh inning by the Brockton Rox erased a four-run Bird Dawgs lead in a 9-7 loss at Campanelli Stadium. Down East still claimed the series two games to one and heads to New York at .500 for a weekend series against the Boulders.

Down East grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI single from Lyle Miller-Green before Brockton answered with back-to-back RBI doubles from Keegan Calero and Jack-Thomas Wold in the third and a Derek Bender solo homer in the fourth to take a 3-1 lead.

The Bird Dawgs responded in the fifth as Colby Backus doubled in a run and Christian Adams launched a three-run homer to left to put Down East back in front 5-3. Trey Law added an RBI single in the sixth and Jacob Corson singled in a run in the seventh to push the lead to 7-3.

Brockton erased the deficit in the bottom of the seventh, erupting for five runs on six hits to take an 8-7 lead and added an insurance run in the eighth to close out the 9-7 final.

Rolando Heredia-Bustos delivered a quality start, allowing three runs on eight hits over 6Ã¢..." innings with five strikeouts and two walks. Davis Blair (1-2) took the loss, surrendering five runs on five hits in Ã¢..." of an inning.

Pierce Williams started for Brockton, allowing six runs on six hits over five innings with six strikeouts and three walks. Michael Saturria (2-0) earned the win with two innings of one-run relief, and Brendan O'Donnell collected his sixth save with a clean ninth.

The Bird Dawgs (12-12) look to bounce back as they head to New York for a three-game weekend series against the Boulders.

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