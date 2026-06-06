Bird Dawgs Fall 17-3 in Lopsided Loss

Published on June 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs at the plate

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs at the plate(Down East Bird Dawgs)

POMONA, N.Y. - Christian Adams extended his hit streak to 18 games, but it was not enough to offset a dominant performance from the New York Boulders as Fritz Guenther tied the Frontier League single-game RBI record with 10 - including two home runs - to power New York to a 17-3 blowout victory at Clover Stadium Friday night, dropping the Bird Dawgs to 12-13.

New York erupted for five runs in the third to take an early 5-0 lead before Miller-Green cut it to 5-1 with a solo homer in the fourth. The Boulders added a run later in the fourth and five more in the fifth to stretch the lead to 11-1.

Adams singled in a run, and Miller-Green added a sacrifice fly in the sixth to make it 11-3, but Guenther put the game out of reach with a grand slam and his second homer of the night in the bottom half to push the final to 17-3.

Axel Andueza (1-3) took the loss, allowing six runs on eight hits over four innings with four strikeouts and two walks.

Alex Barker (2-1) earned the win for New York, allowing three runs on six hits over seven innings with two strikeouts and three walks.

The Bird Dawgs (12-13) look to get back to .500 Saturday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m. ET against the Boulders (14-10) at Clover Stadium.

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