Team Effort Powers Boomers to Victory

Published on June 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored in six of their eight trips to the plate to open a weekend series at Wintrust Field with an 11-4 victory over the Evansville Otters, ending a seven-game slide.

Evansville jumped ahead on the first pitch of the game with a solo homer but the lead did not last long. Kyle Fitzgerald, the second batter in the bottom of the first, homered to tie the score. Will Prater handed the Boomers their first lead since May 30 with an RBI single. The lead grew to 3-1 in the second when Kellum Clark tallied an RBI single. Mitch Bonczkowski opened the fourth with his first professional homer to push the lead to 4-1. Evansville drew within two on a pair of occasions but the Boomers always put together a response. Jeff Nicol singled home a run in the fifth and Myles Beale notched a two-run single in the sixth. Clark singled home another run in the seventh and Alex Calarco also stroked a two-run single.

Ross Thompson was the beneficiary of the run support. Thompson threw six strong to earn his fourth win in five starts, striking out five in six innings. Holland Townes, Jack Snyder and Aaron Glickstein rounded out the win. Schaumburg finished with 14 hits in the win and also drew seven walks while being hit by a pitch on three occasions. Calarco finished with three hits in the win. Fitzgerald and Clark both crossed the plate three times.

The Boomers (13-12) continue the weekend series with a 3:00pm afternoon game on Saturday. Replica jerseys will be given away courtesy of Wintrust to the first 1,500 fans. RHP Buddie Pindel (2-1, 2.79) is slated to make the start while Evansville counters with RHP Garret Simpson (2-1, 6.05). Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from June 5, 2026

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