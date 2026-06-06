Titans Stun ValleyCats in Extra-Innings Thriller

Published on June 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans pitcher Brett Garcia

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans pitcher Brett Garcia(Ottawa Titans)

Troy, NY - Down to their final three outs, the Ottawa Titans (13-11) tied the game, then pushed across the winning run in extras to defeat the Tri-City ValleyCats (7-16) by a 7-6 final on Friday night.

In a pitcher's duel in the early going, Chris Davis cracked the game open with a two-out solo homer off Wes Albert (ND, 1-2) in the third inning to put the Titans in front.

Going six quality innings, Albert was let off the hook by the Titans' offence, as the visitors stranded them loaded in the fourth. Albert allowed just the one run on three hits, walking two, and striking out four.

Kaleb Hill (ND, 1-2) was lights out through four, facing one more than the minimum. The Titans' ace got into trouble in the fifth inning as the ValleyCats tied the score at one on an RBI single from David Glancy. Hill was done after five, allowing just one run on two hits, walking three, and striking out four.

Entering in a tie game, things got away from Yohanse Morel in the bottom of the sixth. An error scored one run, while a balk with the bases loaded scored another, and an RBI infield hit from Cooper Hext gave the ValleyCats a 4-1 lead.

Davis was back at it in the seventh inning, taking Nate Nabholz deep to right for a two-run homer and his second of the night to make it a 4-3 game. For Davis, he is the first player to post a multi-homer game this season.

Max Martzolf and Brandon Marklund each allowed runs as the Titans were down 6-3 headed to the ninth.

In a save situation, Arlo Marynczak saw the bases load up with nobody out. Davis got one home with an RBI groundout before Myles Smith and AJ Wright each went the opposite way for RBI singles, leveling the score at six.

With runners on the corners in the top of the tenth, right-hander Quinn Hocom (loss, 1-1) uncorked a wild pitch, seeing Taylor Wright come across to score the eventual winning run.

After three strikeouts in the ninth to keep it tied from Ted Stuka (win, 2-0), right-hander Brett Garcia (save, 5) stranded two aboard in the last of the tenth inning - picking up two strikeouts in the scoreless frame.

Chris Davis went 2-for-5 with two homers and four RBI. AJ Wright posted a three-hit game with a run produced, Myles Smith picked up two knocks and an RBI, while Michael Fuhrman walked twice.

The victory is the Titans' first win trailing after eight innings this season and first in extra innings.

The Ottawa Titans continue a three-game series with the Tri-City ValleyCats on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, New York. The Titans are back at home on Tuesday for a series with the Brockton Rox. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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Frontier League Stories from June 5, 2026

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