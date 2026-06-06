Capitales Score Early and Often, Top Crushers 9-2

Published on June 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Quebec City, QC - June 5, 2026 - The Lake Erie Crushers (12-13) dropped the first game of the series at Stade Canac to the Quebec Capitales (19-5) in a 9-2 final on Friday night. The four-time reigning Frontier League champions got the best of Lake Erie on the mound at the plate in the series opener.

The Crushers struck first on an RBI single in the 1st from 1B Garret Pike, but the Capitales evened it up in the home half, scoring on a passed ball to knot the score 1-1.

In the 2nd, LHP Edwin Sanchez got two quick outs, but then he issued a four-pitch walk to 3B Yuta Hamada, which set up a two-out rally and a two-run double from CF Jared Campbell. Quebec took a 3-1 lead and continued to add on.

In the 3rd, LF Jordan Smith smacked an RBI double to extend Quebec's lead to 4-1. Edwin Sanchez finished his outing strong with a 1-2-3 4th inning, finishing with the following line in his first professional start: 4 IP, 4 H, 4 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 7 K on 92 pitches.

The Crushers poked away at the lead in the top of the 5th, again with Garret Pike driving in the run. He walloped a ground-rule double to plate the second Crushers run, but the Capitales had the answer in the home half. C Arturo De Freitas hit an RBI double of his own and Lake Erie trailed 5-2.

The Crushers left men on base in seven of the nine innings on Friday night, and those 10 LOB ended up being the big difference, as Quebec cashed in runs during their opportunities.

They tacked on three runs in the 6th and got a solo home run from hometown hero SS Kyle Crowl in the 8th to finish off the Crushers in a 9-2 victory. SS Jarrod Watkins continued his hot streak, going 2-for-4 with a double in the game. Pike also stayed hot, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Felix Morin (1-0) made his professional debut and was awarded the win for being the most effective reliever. Edwin Sanchez (0-1) entered a hostile environment, had solid flashed, but ultimately took the loss in his first professional start.

The Crushers continue the Canada circuit tomorrow, June 6th, against the Quebec Capitales at Stade Canac. First pitch is at 7:05pm ET. The Crushers return home to ForeFront Field to face the Evansville Otters on Tuesday, June 8th on a $2 Tuesday presented by Sahlen's. Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from June 5, 2026

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